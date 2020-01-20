Good morning to Louis Tomlinson’s “Walls” video and all theorists of the 1D conspiracy

Walls, the new single from Louis Tomlinsonis not the most ambitious solo track we have ever heard of A direction former members. Supported by a pop rock jam that could have come at any later time oasis dissolved, Tomlinson’s voice barely ventures out of safe territory. If you ignore the lingering fan fiction retailers, the lyrics also offer a perfectly tasty reflection after the breakup.

“It’s about coming home on tour shortly after the band split,” said Tomlinson in a statement from iHeartRadio.

“I found some of my girlfriend’s clothes in the closet and I was impressed with what I did.”

Relatable. Anyway, I will probably do my shopping for this song in the near future.

In the new music video for the play, which was premiered online this morning, Tomlinson takes a risk, however: he takes his place alongside four silhouetted characters in a clear boy band formation. A humble pop rock tune about maturing after a lost love? Fuck it, let’s think about the boys.

While the simplest explanation for this nostalgic nugget is to turn on the press for the video (as can be seen from this article, it clearly worked), the more passionate followers of esoteric directionology have attributed their own meanings to the clip.

My view of Louis’ video:

This is his official coming out video. He loves 1D & ALL 4 other members. He tells the same story as Harry. He makes the stunts visible. No matter what obstacles were placed in front of him, he is grateful for the experience, became stronger and tore down the walls.

– Gracelynn: LouisTomlinson fan ◟̽◞̽ #Walls (@ Bigblues1DLWT) January 20, 2020

DON’T TELL ME THAT LOUIS TOMLINSON DOESN’T GO UP TO 1D IN HIS MUSIC VIDEO, AND ZAYN WAS ONE THAT COVERED BY SMOKE FIRST

– ??????????? (@megann_duff) January 20, 2020

So that’s 1D and Zayn faded and the lyrics go:

“So this is a thank you for what you did to me

Why are thank you so often bittersweet?

I just hope I see you one day and you say to me, “Oh, oh”

MY ZOUIS HEART. NOBODY TOUCH ME # Wallspic.twitter.com / 81u5566A4W

– fa (@xdemant) January 20, 2020

If I were Louis, I would also put walls around me.