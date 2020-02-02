Good Samaritans Help Elderly Pedestrian Hit 110 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – An elderly man was recovering on Sunday after being struck by a car while walking on 110 Freeway.

Good Samaritans came to his rescue around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening near the exit ramp on 6th Street. A cell phone video taken by one of these people shows the man moments after being struck.

The driver who hit him immediately stopped for help, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Another driver saw the whole incident happen and started filming the consequences.

“He didn’t seem homeless at all, his clothes were fairly clean, fairly new,” said John Hawley. “He just seemed very disoriented, so we were more worried. I think that’s why I waited to make sure the cogeneration was coming. When the authorities came, we could explain to them what we observed.”

The man gave his identity card to one of the good Samaritans, but the authorities have not yet been able to reach his family.

Additional information on the human condition was not immediately published.

