Good Sports: Ethan Quinn wins the national tennis championship

It’s a calm and quiet morning at Fig Garden Swim & Racket Club, but a young local’s game is making noise across the country.

“My name is Ethan Quinn, I am 15 years old and I am the number one in the country.”

Quinn won this distinction after winning the USTA National Championship.

Phil King, a former Fresno tennis player and current head coach of Clovis East, is one of 15 local partners Ethan plays against.

“He’s super confident. It’s not arrogant, it’s just confidence,” said King.

“In junior tennis, you see kids overreacting to pressure situations all the time, they get tense, they get nervous. You see Ethan over there, he’s Cool Hand Luke. He’s just cold.”

After winning a Valley Championship in the first year, the second year student at the San Joaquin Memorial has big plans for his future.

“I would like to become a pro. That’s the goal, but at least I would like to go to college and hopefully win a national title with a team or an individual,” he said.

With a service that registers about 110 miles an hour, it seems to have it all.

His talent is visible to all. Its American ranking is off the charts.

But it’s the way he does it that separates him from other star players. Unlike other top tennis players, he is still enrolled in school rather than an academy.

“I like being social and being able to have friends but if I’m at home it’s just 24×7 I’m going to play tennis and focus on that but I like to do something other than tennis,” said Quinn.

With a discreet confidence associated with a talent that is already yielding results, Ethan Quinn’s game screams as one to follow for a long time.

