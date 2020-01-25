Good Sports: Golden Boy’s Evan Sanchez to represent Parlier at Honda Center

Evan Sanchez is a promising boxer from the valley. The first time he entered the ring, he was only 8 years old.

“When I got into the ring and fought for the first time, I did it in an incredible way. I stopped the kid in the second round and fell in love with the sport afterwards,” explains Sanchez.

Since then, he has devoted his life to training, waking up at 4 am, training and then boxing with his father in the evening.

“I loved his work ethic, a kid who really wants to overcome, a unique story for being where he is. Nothing was given to him, ”says his trainer.

Sanchez’s success in the boxing world has not been easy.

He struggled to find fights until he caught the eye of someone very important to Golden Boy Promotions.

“My first two years were really difficult. It was just me and my father. We had no one to help us, just boxing in our garage. We gave ourselves two years to see where we were, these two years have passed, nothing has happened so I was going to give up. “

But then everything changed.

Professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya’s brother Joel was in a gym in Los Angeles watching a boxer. Sanchez and his father were right there.

“In the combat session, I said to myself,” Woah! Who is this kid? “” Said Joel de la Hoya.

Sanchez signed with Golden Boy the first of the year, becoming the first boxer in the valley to sign with the promotion company.

“Everything exploded, my Instagram, Twitter, it’s good that people notice me now,” said Sanchez.

The 21-year-old Parlier player admired boxers like Canelo and Jose Ramirez de Fresno.

His debut with Golden Boy will take place on February 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim and he will remember Oscar’s words.

“He told me that I am a great fighter and told me that I could improve myself further and told me that I had a big smile,” he said. “It means a lot that I bring a small town. Everyone out there knows that no matter how small the town, you can do it anywhere.”

