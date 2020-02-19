[‘good-times’-actress-ja’net-dubois-has-died]

LOS ANGELES — Ja’Net Dubois, who performed the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons” has died.

Dubois’ track “Movin’ on Up” presented a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” all through the show’s 10-season operate.

BernNadette Stanis, who performed Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Instances,” stated she realized of Dubois’ loss of life Tuesday from the actress’ daughter.

Police in Glendale, California, reported they acquired a report about Dubois’ dying late Monday. She appeared to have died of pure triggers and no investigation is ongoing, law enforcement Sgt. Dan Stubbs stated. No additional aspects, such as her age, have been instantly available.

Stanis claimed Dubois appeared to be in excellent wellbeing and they had appeared two months in the past at a signing function. She pointed out that Dubois retained to herself and no a person realized precisely how old she was.

Dubois had a prolific job over and above the 1970s strike “Good Occasions,” successful two Emmy Awards for her voice function on the WB series “The PJs.”

Dubois’ Willona was the single, captivating neighbor and very best friend to star Esther Rolle’s Florida Evans. Although the comedy experienced lots of a person-liners, DuBois’ appearances gave an extra dose of comedic relief. Dubois showed off additional of her extraordinary techniques when a younger Janet Jackson joined the demonstrate as the abused child Penny DuBois’ character would go on to undertake Penny, and the storyline also cast a extensive, near connection with Jackson, who would go on to come to be a multiplatinum celebrity she forged DuBois as her mother in her 1986 “Control” movie.

Dubois’ profession began in theater, the place she appeared in Broadway productions of “Golden Boy” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” according to a biography on her web-site. A effectiveness in “The Incredibly hot l Baltimore” in Los Angeles caught the eye of Norman Lear, who formulated “Good Times” and “The Jeffersons.”

Her film credits incorporated 1970’s “Diary of a Mad Housewife,” “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” and “Charlie’s Angels: Comprehensive Throttle.”

She was credited in various other movies as various as “Basic Intuition,” “Next Friday” and “Tropic Thunder,” which incorporated “Movin’ on Up.”