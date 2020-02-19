[‘good-times’-actress,-‘movin’-on-up’-singer-ja’net-dubois-dies]

GLENDALE, Calif. — Ja’Net DuBois, who performed the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Superior Occasions” and composed and sang the concept music for “The Jeffersons,” has died.

DuBois’ song “Movin’ on Up” presented a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” for the duration of the show’s 10-year operate.

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Superior Periods” and remained near to DuBois, said she learned of her demise Tuesday from the actress’ daughter.

“She utilised to preserve us laughing all the time,” Stanis said, warmly recalling her mate. “She was incredibly, incredibly proficient. If she was not singing … she was producing a character to make us laugh.”

Law enforcement in Glendale, California, explained they received a report about DuBois’ dying late Monday. She appeared to have died of natural results in and no investigation is ongoing, police Sgt. Dan Stubbs claimed. No further information, including her age, ended up promptly out there.

Stanis stated DuBois appeared to be in very good wellbeing when they appeared two weeks back at a signing occasion. Her beginning date was a thing she held to herself, Stanis reported.

“Nobody seriously knows,” explained Stanis, who recalled telling DuBois, “‘Oh, you are so blessed. No person knows your age, female!’

DuBois experienced a prolific vocation beyond the 1970s strike “Excellent Situations,” profitable two Emmy Awards for her voice operate on the WB collection “The PJs.”

DuBois’ Willona was the solitary, pretty neighbor and very best mate to star Esther Rolle’s Florida Evans. Even though the comedy experienced plenty of one particular-liners, DuBois’ appearances gave an further dose of comedic reduction. DuBois confirmed off additional of her extraordinary capabilities when a youthful Janet Jackson joined the present as the abused kid Penny DuBois’ character would go on to undertake Penny, and the tale line also solid a very long, close romance with Jackson, who would go on to turn into a multiplatinum superstar she forged DuBois as her mother in her 1986 “Regulate” movie.

DuBois’ profession started off in theater, the place she appeared in Broadway productions of “Golden Boy” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” according to a biography on her web site. A performance in “The Scorching l Baltimore” in Los Angeles caught the eye of Norman Lear, who developed “Very good Situations” and “The Jeffersons.”

DuBois’ Willona was a “true diva back then, extravagant dressing, the wigs, doing the detail. … the genuine girl woman,” said Stanis. “She introduced it, didn’t she?”

Her movie credits bundled 1970’s “Diary of a Mad Housewife,” “I am Gonna Git You Sucka” and “Charlie’s Angels: Whole Throttle.”

She was credited in a lot of other films as diverse as “Primary Instinct,” “Up coming Friday” and “Tropic Thunder,” which bundled “Movin’ on Up.”

DuBois was a co-founder of the Pan African Film Competition, which considering that 1992 has showcased films intended to market a increased cultural being familiar with of individuals of African descent.

The pageant, which is being held in Los Angeles and operates through Sunday, on Tuesday produced an picture mourning DuBois, contacting her “Our Founder, Now Our Angel.”

Celebrities and noteworthy figures who have not too long ago handed absent