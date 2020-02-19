[‘Good Times’ singer, actress Ja’net Dubois lifeless at 74]

(AP)— GLENDALE, Calif. — Ja’Net DuBois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the topic song for “The Jeffersons,” has died.

DuBois’ music “Movin’ on Up” supplied a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” in the course of the show’s 10-year operate.

BernNadette Stanis, who performed Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times” and remained shut to DuBois, said she learned of her demise Tuesday from the actress’ daughter.

“She employed to maintain us laughing all the time,” Stanis claimed, warmly recalling her pal. “She was quite, really talented. If she was not singing … she was making a character to make us snicker.”

Police in Glendale, California, claimed they been given a report about DuBois’ dying late Monday. She appeared to have died of purely natural leads to and no investigation is ongoing, police Sgt. Dan Stubbs said. No further facts, such as her age, were right away out there.

Stanis said DuBois appeared to be in very good health and fitness when they appeared two weeks back at a signing occasion. Her birth date was a thing she held to herself, Stanis claimed.

“Nobody truly is familiar with,” said Stanis, who recalled telling DuBois, “‘Oh, you’re so blessed. No one is aware your age, female!’

DuBois had a prolific job over and above the 1970s hit “Good Moments,” profitable two Emmy Awards for her voice function on the WB collection “The PJs.”

DuBois’ Willona was the single, alluring neighbor and greatest good friend to star Esther Rolle’s Florida Evans. While the comedy had a lot of just one-liners, DuBois’ appearances gave an further dose of comedic reduction. DuBois showed off extra of her extraordinary expertise when a younger Janet Jackson joined the present as the abused child Penny DuBois’ character would go on to adopt Penny, and the story line also cast a extensive, shut marriage with Jackson, who would go on to come to be a multi-platinum celebrity she cast DuBois as her mom in her 1986 “Control” online video.

DuBois’ profession begun in theater, in which she appeared in Broadway productions of “Golden Boy” and “A Raisin in the Sunlight,” according to a biography on her website. A functionality in “The Hot l Baltimore” in Los Angeles caught the eye of Norman Lear, who made “Good Times” and “The Jeffersons.”

DuBois’ Willona was a “true diva back again then, extravagant dressing, the wigs, accomplishing the issue. … the genuine female lady,” stated Stanis. “She brought it, did not she?”

Her movie credits involved 1970’s “Diary of a Mad Housewife,” “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” and “Charlie’s Angels: Complete Throttle.”

She was credited in several other movies as various as “Basic Instinct,” “Next Friday” and “Tropic Thunder,” which included “Movin’ on Up.”

DuBois was a co-founder of the Pan African Movie Pageant, which since 1992 has showcased movies meant to endorse a greater cultural knowledge of individuals of African descent.

The festival, which is remaining held in Los Angeles and operates by Sunday, on Tuesday introduced an image mourning DuBois, contacting her “Our Founder, Now Our Angel.”