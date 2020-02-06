Goodwin Boxing announce the signing of hot female prospect Aggie Barbier

RINGSIDE 06/02/2020

33-year-old Aggie (Agathe) Barber is the youngest hot woman to put ink on paper and sign a three-year management contract with Goodwin Boxing.

Barber was born in France and moved to the UK. He had a successful career as an amateur in France. Now is the right time to become professional.

“I would not have died if I hadn’t believed I would be world champion in three years,” said Barbier.

“I’ve seen Steve manage world champions Nicola Adams and Commonwealth and European title challenger Sam” SJ “Smith. He is passionate about boxing for women and can deliver for us.”

Steve loved the signing. “Aggie has big ambitions and they suit us. I can’t wait to start here. She must go through the boxing board application process and pass all of this without any problems so that she can make her professional debut on July 11th. “