[goodwin-boxing-duo-extra-to-avanesyan-vs-kelly-undercard]

RINGSIDE 20/02/2020

2 Goodwin Boxer’s were yesterday declared on the undercard of the huge Matchroom promoted Avanesyan vs Kelly at the O2 on 28th March.

Unbeaten bantamweight Sam Cox & hard hitting undefeated Light Heavyweight Dana Zaxo have been the two boxers who obtained the nod.

Steve Goodwin said “We have an exceptional functioning relationship with Eddie, Frank Smith & all at Matchroom and we are happy to help supply them with good quality talent for this big card”.

Steve went on to say “It’s another good opportunity for these 2 interesting fighters, it’s a terrific card but its even greater now with these two added”

Cox who is unbeaten in five contest is searching in the direction of titles this 12 months beamed “I am psyched to be added.

“I can not wait around to put on a performance again for the full of the O2. I can’t thank Steve ample for finding me this opportunity”

24 year old Dana “The Savage” Zaxo has the ability to light-weight up any arena, unbeaten in 6 contests & generally brings a vocal group.

He mentioned “I take pleasure in the option the major function is a exceptional battle, I search ahead to incorporating to that excitement”.