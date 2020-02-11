Last week, the Goodworld charity platform chose the giant Cheerful Giving (formerly BSTOW) “charity technology” in a takeover that leverages the latest technology to make it even easier for consumers.

Whether we provide blockchain technology and digital money credit for it, it doesn’t matter, because what’s important is recognizing that there is a positive correlation between social payments and donor behavior.

And for Dale Pfeifer, founder and CEO of Goodworld, it’s all about “making everyday things more meaningful”.

“Soon people will not go to a donation page on a non-profit’s website to give,” Pfeifer added. “Donations will happen as people shop, interact with friends on social media, attend an event or otherwise encounter a cause that inspires them during their day.”

Grit Daily spoke with Pfeifer about this groundbreaking and global growing trend.

Grit Daily: Who is the main driver behind the acquisition of Cheerful Giving?

Dale Pfeifer: Charity is evolving rapidly and we have seen the need for a unique platform that integrates proven fundraising technology into the social and mobile digital realm used by younger generations.

Philanthropy today floats together an ecosystem that includes social media, business, financial systems, donors and causes. Tradition is becoming more and more complete as a daily part of our lives.

Consumers and donors are exploring ways to integrate their offerings into their daily lives. Paying for your morning coffee becomes an opportunity to round up to the nearest dollar for your cause. Buying a concert ticket gives a portion of the proceeds back to charity.

Giving will be intertwined with your daily life – something you do when shopping, communicating, and facing causes that are currently inspiring you.

Goodworld started with building #donate, which combined social media and charity gifts. We admired the Cheerful Giving platform from afar, as they had also approached the Millennium, delivering in a powerful way, but from a different perspective. Together, both platforms and our talent combine to provide an all-in-one solution for charity today.

GD: For the ancients, what is “hashtag-to-donate” technology; “

DP: Our #donate technology is a powerful way to solicit social media donations. Donations can be made instantly by typing #donate into posting a cause on Twitter, Facebook or swing up to donate to Instagram.

Donors receive a personalized receipt and the donation will reach the charity’s bank account within 48 hours.

GD: What can your customer base have from the recently acquired Cheerful Giving toolkit?

Happy CEO Richie Kendall is now the Lead Chief Expert at Goodworld.

DP: We’ve come together to launch a unique, all-in-one platform that brings together the best and simplest ways to donate to everyone.

The suite already includes pages, donate text, donor CRM, Round-Ups, event tickets and auctions, donation matches and social media donations on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and mobile apps.

We also introduce Good Business, a CSR platform that enhances the ability of each company to make a positive impact.

It makes employees, clients and the community give the workplace and volunteering simple and fun. It allows businesses to create a workplace charity program in minutes that is initially free and scalable with your business.

The ‘experience’ manager

Richie Kendall, a former cheerleader, is now the company’s other CEO or experience manager. Now this is a title you do not hear everyday.

“Together, we have built a true social ecosystem forever. With thousands of the world’s leading nonprofits and a growing community of brands and influencers, social impact building is now part of everyday interactions.”

And according to Pfeifer, through the company’s strategic partnership with Mastercard and several banks, Goodworld is also developing a range of tools to accelerate charity-based payments.

“Our goal is to make the heartbeat of a new economic paradigm. That’s just the beginning. You can expect to see more new innovative technologies that seamlessly weave a charitable gift into everyday life.”

GD: Researchers want to know about your leadership style. What is “Allophilia”?

DP: Alfophilia is the same or the love of others. When applied to leadership, Allophilia explains how the combination of love and effective leadership can create an environment of encouragement and trust that has the power to unify groups.

Incorporating this leadership style into Goodworld and now Cheerful Giving gives me the opportunity to bring more people – our donors, our team members and our partners – together through a common passion.

When applied to charitable gifts, it is manifested by the enhancement of the immunity you feel when doing something good. When people give, it is easier to feel connected and therefore the effects of allophilia, such as love, affection, comfort, involvement, excitement and affinity.

GD: What is the conventional wisdom in charity that is simply wrong?

DP: People often believe that charity is an exclusive club. one that is accessible only to those with a large disposable income. However, this is simply wrong.

Donations can be any amount. even donating $ 1.00 to charities each week can make a difference in scale. Technologies such as social media as well as change exchange donations brought us micro-donations (donations between $ 0.25 and $ 10) to the target audience of millions around the world.

While microwaves are small amounts, they are often delivered at a much higher frequency as set and forgotten by your laptop or phone. We believe that small donations are embedded in everyday life, not just the big checks that will fuel the future of charity.