[goody-two-footwear-and-her-relatives-of-inflections]

Whilst browsing past November in Jimbocho, Tokyo’s well known bookstore district, I arrived throughout a facsimile version of “The Record of Minimal Goody Two-Footwear.” First published in London in 1765, its Japanese title is “くつふたつの物語” (“Kutsu Futatsu no Monogatari,” “The Tale of [Mrs.] Two-Shoes”).

The guide appeared 新品同様 (shinpin dōyō, as good as new) and was discount-priced at only ¥500, so I snatched it up.

It is intriguing that a children’s story about a lousy orphan girl named Margery Meanwell — who was praised for her honesty and advantage — came to be utilized as a modern-day-working day sobriquet for another person who is ostentatiously virtuous, to the point of aggravation. Or, as spelled out in Japanese, その後、否定的な意味合いを持つようになった (sono ato, hitei-tekina imiai o motsu yō ni natta, afterward it came to have a destructive connotation).

The destructive equivalents of goody two-shoes in Japanese may consist of いい子(善人)ぶるやつ (ii ko [zennin] buru yatsu, a individual who assumes an air of being superior) or ごますり (gomasuri, an apple-polisher) or ご機嫌とり (go-kigen tori, a bootlicker).

Useless to say, Japanese has countless techniques to specific “good,” the most common of which are いい (ii) and 良い (yoi). My university’s Japanese-language textbook explained their major difference thusly: “Ii is the exact as yoi, but doesn’t inflect.”

Let’s appear at some of those inflections, setting up with 格好いい (kakkoii), which practically implies “good appearance” but is put together in a person adjective to indicate “cool.”

A professor friend not long ago requested me for assistance on his bilingual web page. I presented a recommendation, and he appreciated it so substantially he wrote, “完璧です。 感謝申し上げます” (“Kanpeki desu. Kansha mōshiagemasu,” “It’s perfect, you have my gratitude”).

Imagining about it some a lot more, I typed 追記 (tsuiki, an addition or “P.S.”) on the subject line and sent him a slight revision. He wrote back, “マーク様、よりかっこよくなりました” (“Māku-sama, yori kakkoyoku narimashita,” “Mark, it’s even much better than before”). Because the kakkoii was adopted by narimashita, he was obliged to use yoi in the adverbial type, kakkoyoku.

To seize the different nuances of いい/良い, you require to observe for body language or tone of voice. In conversational speech, いいですね (ii desu ne) with emphasis on the ne can be rendered as “that’s excellent,” while a flatly intoned いいです (ii desu) with out a particle ending can be translated as “I’m very good, thank you,” that is, a well mannered refusal. Furthermore for それでいいです (sore de ii desu, which is Ok with me).

You can suggest your resolute stance in a debate by expressing, for case in point, 結局大鵬は昭和の大横綱であって、それでよい (Kekkyoku Taihō wa Shōwa no ōyokozuna deatte, sore de yoi, Suffice to say, Taiho was a great grand winner of the Showa Period, and let us depart it at that), however it may well seem a little bit dated.

Whilst English speakers ordinarily praise their pet’s behavior with “good boy” or “good female,” Japanese usually implement the gender-neutral 良い子 (yoi ko, great child) for the exact function. On social media web sites like Twitter, いいね (ii ne) is utilized to signify likes.

To form the unfavorable, 良い inflects to 良くない (yokunai, not superior). And because いい lacks a previous variety, the way to specific pleasure that one thing turned out well is expressed by stating, 良かった (yokatta, that was fantastic). For the conditional, you may well say もしよければ (moshi yokereba, if it is all proper with you). You can elevate this to もしよろしければ (moshi yoroshikereba), if you want to be a lot more polite.

In a manner not in contrast to English, Japanese also takes advantage of “good” to convey fantastic riddance. A single way is いい厄介払いができた (ii yakkai barai ga dekita, [we are] properly rid of a nuisance) the other, いい気味だ (ii kimi da, it’s a good emotion) is a bit destructive, reflecting the perception of schadenfreude at the destiny of a person who obtained what they deserved.

Just one peculiar idiom I a short while ago encountered is 虫がいい (mushi ga ii), which virtually implies “the insect is very good,” but is utilised to indicate selfishness. For occasion, 虫が良すぎる (mushi ga yosugiru) — the insect is way too great — is claimed to notify anyone they are asking for also a lot or having anything for granted.

A slightly archaic type of 良い that has not disappeared pretty nevertheless is 良き (yoki), which when put possibly in advance of or right after a noun bestows it with an attribute of goodness, this kind of as 良き思い出 (yoki omoide, fantastic reminiscences), 良き友 (yoki tomo, a good buddy) or 良き教え (yoki oshie, fantastic teachings). Yoki also finds its way into Showa Period (1926-89) phrases like 良きにつけ悪しきにつけ (yoki ni tsuke ashiki ni tsuke, for greater or even worse).

Yet another type is 良し (yoshi), as in 良しとする (yoshi to suru, to be agreeable) and その良し悪し (sono yoshi ashi, a thing’s deserves and demerits). I was presented to recall the popular vocalist who adopted a intelligent phase name 吉幾三 (Yoshi Ikuzo). Equally Yoshi and Ikuzo can be applied as names, but this singer combines the two so that it can take on the this means, “よし、行くぞ！” (“All correct, let’s go!”)