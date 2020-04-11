Google and Apple are teaming up with phone virus detection software

Google (GOOGL) – Get reports and Apple (AAPL) – Get Report is collaborating on mobile software that would help monitor the spread of coronavirus, companies revealed Friday.

The opt-in tool would be incorporated into the Android and iOS operating systems and is designed for “contact traceability”, that is, to monitor the spread of the virus from person to person.

The tool would tell people if they have been in contact with someone who has been infected with the virus and would allow users to report to a public health agency if they have been infected.

In the meantime, the software also detects who the user has been in contact with by regularly recording the information of other phones they come in contact with.

The tool is expected to be launched within a few months and marks one of the most radical technological efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. Between the number of Android and iPhones in use around the world, the tool has the potential to reach billions.

Google Verily’s live science unit has also recently set up a test system available in the Bay Area, which allows people to report symptoms and then pair them with a test site if they qualify. The company aspires to expand the system to other parts of the United States, but has not provided specific timescales for doing so.

Apple also released its CDC guide-based app and screening tool in late March and has been involved in other efforts to combat coronavirus, such as the design of face shields to protect first-line healthcare professionals dealing with coronavirus patients and supply the masks through its sprawling global supply chain.

