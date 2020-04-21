Google, Andrew Yang, and Ariana Grande support new efforts to send an additional $ 1,000 to $ 100,000 to US families in need

A broad coalition of technology start-ups, charities and public figures has announced the launch of Project 100. This is the impetus for distributing $ 100 million in private donations to the 100,000 low-income households most hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The project has raised its goal of more than $ 55 million and has already distributed funds, with nearly 5,000 families receiving $ 1,000 each.

To date, major donors have included partners from Blue Meridian, a charitable poverty era. Google.org, a charity of Google. Google.org, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Flourish Ventures jointly donated $ 3 million to the fund on April 14. Public figures such as Ariana Grande, Stacey Abrams, Andrew Yang and Stephen Colbert also donate.

Project 100 is operated by three groups. Propel, a financial technology startup that helps recipients of US food aid manage the benefits of SNAP, is in the process of applying. The Education Nonprofit Children’s Stand works directly with its recipients, GiveDirectly, a nonprofit organization focused primarily on direct cash donations to the poor, who have been active in developing countries, with PayPal. We raise funds and distribute a portion of our funds through our partnership.

The program affects only a small fraction of the poorest families in the United States. The goal of Project 100 is to send support to 100,000 families, but in 2019 alone more than 38 million Americans benefited from SNAP. That number is expected to increase dramatically in 2020.

The application of this program is provided to users of FreshEBT, Propel’s welfare management application. You will be invited to apply by randomly selecting users who meet certain unemployment criteria. A portion of Project 100 funding is allocated by region. For example, a $ 2 million donation from Google goes to a family in San Francisco.

Propel has conducted a user survey showing how urgent the additional help is needed. According to Propel CEO Jimmy Chen, seven out of eight EBT recipients who worked on March 1 either drastically reduced their time or lost positions altogether. Meanwhile, only one-third of the app’s users receive stimulus from the government. The remaining two-thirds are likely to have not filed 2019 taxes or the IRS did not have a bank account to deposit the funds, Chen said.

The delays in these checks can have disastrous consequences for those who can afford them and can be a reflection of the massive failure of the US unemployment system and small business emergency lending programs. Project 100 is working to facilitate receiving payments in a way that serves as a model for the future of government. The recipient can either receive the funds via Moneygram redemption code or deposit them into their PayPal account.

More on personal finance provided by Fortune:

-What to do if you can’t pay this month’s bill

-Stimulus checks are accumulated: how people spend money

-Failed to track your stimulus check? Errors and long waits bother IRS portal rollouts

-What you need to know about mortgage patience and skip payments

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

-Freelancers and independent contractors can apply for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan. What you need to know

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to the Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus Stimulation