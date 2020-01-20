Google boss pushes for “proportionate” AI regulation | money

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, speaks at a conference in Brussels on January 20, 2020. – AFP pic

BRUSSELS, January 20 – Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said today that as the EU puts the digital revolution at the heart of political decision-making, a “proportional approach” to regulate artificial intelligence should be followed.

Pichai, also head of Google’s parent company Alphabet, argued in front of an audience in a Brussels think tank, Bruegel, that companies like his own – an internet giant worth $ 1 trillion – must have a say in the formulation of AI regulation policy.

“We all have to do it together,” he said. “I think doing it alone won’t work for anyone.”

His bad luck comes at an important time. Europe is striving to develop a digital strategy that can compete with the US and China. Both are involved in trade and technology conflicts that affect industry and consumers around the world.

AI, along with 5G networks, is seen as an area where developments and applications can outperform regulatory measures unless the authorities act quickly.

In a month the European Commission will put forward its proposals on how to tackle AI regulation across the EU.

Pichai pushed for a “proportionate approach that reconciles potential harm with social opportunities”.

“I have no question that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated,” he said, stressing that Google “wants to offer our expertise, experience and tools when we deal with the inevitable tensions and compromises.”

Later today, the Alphabet boss met with two European Commission Vice Presidents who played an important role in deciding AI policy: Frans Timmermans, the pioneer in the fight against climate change in the EU, and Margrethe Vestager, who is responsible for competition rules and the creation of a “Europe that is fit for” the digital age “.

In parallel with the EU’s efforts, the United States is also investigating what anti-AI regulations are required that are likely to disrupt society, particularly with regard to jobs and economic prosperity.

Pichai emphasized that Google had an ethical approach to developing AI.

He said the company is not offering facial recognition products for the time being, as China’s use as a public surveillance tool shows, this is one of the “higher risk applications” that governments should consider a priority. – AFP