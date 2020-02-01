Google celebrates the 60th anniversary of Greensboro with Doodle

February 1 (UPI) – In honor of Black History Month, Google recalled the Greensboro Four meeting protest with a new doodle on Saturday.

The doodle shows the four black college newbies who met at a Woolworth counter in Greensboro, NC, in 1960 to protest the separation by a demonstration of seating.

The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. inspired NCA&T State University students, Ezell Blair Jr., also known as Jibreel Khazan, David Richmond, Franklin McCain, and Joseph McNeil, who together became known as Greensboro Four.

The non-violent demonstration for racial equality at the white lunch counter started with the four sitting down and waiting despite repeated requests to leave. They came back the next day and did the same.

On the third day, more than 300 students joined the session protest in Greensboro.

It was seen as a central part of the civil rights movement and triggered similar protests in the south.

Karen Collins, founder of the African American Miniature Museum, created the doodle from a photo of a diorama.

The exhibition tells stories of black history through dioramas in shadow boxes that she and her husband Eddie Lewis created according to a blog post.

“Today’s doodle is not just a tribute to the sit-in, but also to everything that resulted: changes in our country that enable ALL Americans – regardless of race, skin color or belief – to live their full potential” , she wrote.