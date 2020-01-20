Google CEO calls for artificial intelligence regulation – KGET 17

by: KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press

FILE – In this file photo from November 29, 2019, a metal head made of engine parts symbolizes artificial intelligence, or AI, at the Essen motor show for tuning and motorsport in Essen, in Germany. The Trump administration is proposing new rules guiding the way the U.S. government regulates the use of artificial intelligence in medicine, transportation, and other industries. The White House released the proposals on Tuesday January 7 and said they were intended to promote private sector AI applications that are safe and fair. (AP photo / Martin Meissner, file)

LONDON (AP) – Google CEO Monday called for a balanced approach to regulating artificial intelligence, telling European audiences that the technology brings benefits but also “negative consequences”.

Sundar Pichai’s comments come as legislators and governments are seriously considering limiting the use of artificial intelligence.

“There is no doubt in my mind that artificial intelligence must be regulated. The question is how best to tackle this, ”said Pichai, according to a transcript of his speech in a Brussels-based think tank.

He noted that governments have an important role to play and that, as the European Union and the United States begin to develop their own regulatory approaches, “international alignment” of any rule eventual will be essential. He did not make specific proposals.

Pichai spoke on the same day that he was to meet the powerful EU competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager. She is also scheduled to meet with Microsoft President Brad Smith separately on Monday.

Vestager has hit the Silicon Valley giant in previous years with multi-billion dollar fines for abusing its market dominance to stifle competition. After being reappointed for a second term last fall with broad powers over digital technology policies, Vestager has now set its goal on artificial intelligence and is developing rules for its ethical use.

Pichai’s comments suggest that the company may hope to prevent a large-scale EU crackdown on the technology. Vestager and the EU have been among the most aggressive regulators of big tech companies, an approach that US authorities have adopted with surveys of the dominance of companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon.

“Sane regulation must also take a proportionate approach, balancing potential damage with social opportunities,” he said, adding that it could incorporate existing standards such as the general European data protection regulation, rather than starting from scratch.

Although it promises big benefits, he voiced his concerns about the potential drawbacks of artificial intelligence, citing as an example its role in facial recognition technology, which can be used to find missing people, but also for “harmful reasons” which he did not specify.

In 2018, Google pledged not to use AI in weapons-related apps, surveillance that violates international standards, or that works in a way that violates human rights.

Pichai was also scheduled to meet with Frans Timmermans, the European commissioner responsible for the European Green Deal, on Monday the bloc’s plan to fight climate change by making the continent carbon neutral by 2050, including through technology. He is scheduled to travel to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

