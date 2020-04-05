Google CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged $ 800 million to support SMBs, health workers among COVID-19 epidemics

As the prevalence of coronavirus worldwide is deteriorating, the country is having devastating consequences on life and society.

IANS San Fransisco

latest update: March 28, 2020, 9:28 PM IST

In the largest donation from any global technology giant, the alphabet and Google CEO Sander Pichai have announced that the company will provide more than $ 800 million to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), health organizations, governments and health care workers. It will offer COVID-19 on the global front line. Pandemic.

The commitment includes $ 250 million in promotional grants to help the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies around the world provide important information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities. .

“The increase comes from the initial $ 25 million announced last month. In addition, we provide $ 20 million in funding to community financial institutions and non-governmental organizations to specifically fund public services in the funds,” Pichai said. Relief and other sources for SMBs, “in a statement Friday

Google has pledged a $ 200 million investment fund to support NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help small businesses access capital.

“For example, we are working with the Opportunity Financial Network in the United States to help finance gaps for individuals and communities supported by major financial institutions,” Pichai said.

This is in addition to the $ 15 million in cash donations that Google.org is currently offering to nonprofits to help address these gaps for SMBs.

The company will provide “$ 340 million in Google Ads credit for all SMBs that have active accounts over the past year.”

“Credit notices appear in their Google Ads accounts and can be used anywhere through our ads by the end of 2020,” Pichai said.

These commitments also include $ 20 million in Google Cloud funding for academic institutions and researchers to increase computing capabilities and our infrastructure when studying therapeutic methods and potential vaccines, tracking important data, and identifying new ways to combat COVID. 19 “.

Google is working with producer and partner Magid Glove & Safety to provide 2-3 million face masks to the CDC Foundation in the coming weeks.

“In addition, employees from across the alphabet, including Google, Variety and X, engineers, supply chain and healthcare professionals to facilitate increased production of air conditioners, work with equipment manufacturers, distributors and the government,” Pichai said. That’s what they’re trying to do. “

In addition to these commitments, Google also increased the annual gift commitment to each employee from $ 7,500 to $ 10,000.

“This means that our employees can now pay $ 20,000 to their community organizations, in addition to the $ 50 million Google.org has already donated,” Pichai said.

