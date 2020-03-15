Google Coronavirus Checker Site: Everything We Know About It – Technology

Google has already stated its efforts to make people aware of COVID-19 (coronavirus) when using services such as Google search. The company, however, is doing more than this. As US President Donald Trump said at a news conference Friday, Google is working on a website that will let people know whether they should get a coronavirus check or not. Although Google has not confirmed this development at this time, it tweeted an official statement that later confirmed that it was indeed operating such a website.

Well, what do we know about this upcoming Google site that should tell people whether or not they need to see a doctor? Here is what has been revealed so far.

The website is at an early stage: It is rightly mentioned that the website is at an early stage and it may take some time before it becomes active for all users. We can see the site live until Monday (March 16, 2020).

Google’s sister company Verily runs a site to check for coronaviruses: This was confirmed in a tweet that clearly mentioned the ‘Verily Statement’ followed by ‘We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing.’

First Gulf Presentation: As mentioned in an official statement from Verily (tweeted by Google), the website will be open to Bay Area residents, with other regions initially following. “It is really in the early stages of development and plans to test in the Gulf area, with the hope that it will expand over time,” the company tweeted.

“We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US government to combat the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens and protect the health of our communities. (1/6) https://t.co/eI1uXra6AB

– Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

What will the website actually do? As the Google Communications Lunch wrote, the website will not only contain coronavirus data, but will also allow users to assess the risk. They can also schedule an appointment at nearby testing sites.

What is it? It really is one of the companies that falls under Alphabet, Google’s parent company. It is a company health unit. The new website is under Verily’s Project Baseline.

This comes with a few more steps Google has taken in recent days to introduce people to coronavirus. This includes delivering the latest news from verified sources to users, helpful information upfront in Google search and Youtube.

.