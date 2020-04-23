Google cuts marketing budgets by half, hires blocks: report

Google is adjusting its marketing divisions as part of a broader effort to curb spending, according to internal memos seen by CNBC.

The search and advertising giant is planning to cut marketing budgets by half, according to memos. Budget cuts will take effect in the second half of this year and also include a hiring freeze for full-time and contracted employees.

Google shares fell 1.9% in after-hour trading after closing Thursday at $ 1,271.17.

“We continue to have a solid marketing budget, particularly in the digital sector, in many business areas,” a Google spokesman told CNBC.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a corporate email that he is taking a number of measures to stem the impact of COVID-19 on the business.

Google is “recalibrating the focus and pace of our investments in areas such as data centers and machines, and essential non-corporate marketing and travel,” said the email.

Pichai’s email also said that Google “will take a more critical look at the hiring pace” for the rest of the year. Alphabet ended 2019 with around 119,000 employees and had plans to hire around 20,000 new employees in 2020.

Economic turmoil related to the coronavirus pandemic has led to a drop in advertising demand and Alphabet’s heavy business model is expected to be hit this year.

On a recent note, Raymond analyst James Aaron Kessler cut his stock price target for Alphabet by nearly 10% to $ 1,425, and cut his 2020 estimates by 14%, citing weakness in the banking sector. digital advertising.

Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company, is expected to report its earnings in the March quarter in early May.

