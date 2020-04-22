Google Doodle Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with Games and Tips on How to Help Save Bees

Earth Day is an annual celebration since April 22, 1970, supporting environmental protection with a different theme each year. This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 2020 theme is Climate Action, and Google Doodle celebrates this day with games and tips on how to save bees.

In collaboration with The Honeybee Conservancy, Google Doodle today features a game where the user guides a bee as he pollinates flowers while learning fun facts about bees and their impact on the world.

Introduction to Earth Day Google Doodle says: “Happy 50th Birthday Earth Day! Today we celebrate our planet and one of the smallest and most critical organisms, bees!

“Did you know? Pollination by bees allows two-thirds of the world’s crop yields, as well as 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants.”

In a statement, The Honeybee Conservancy’s founder and executive director, Guillermo Fernandez, explained his thoughts behind Google Doodle Earth Day and shared tips on how to help bees while keeping social distance.

Fernandez said he founded The Honeybee Conservancy when he, “wanted to help save the bees, which pollinate 1 in 3 bite of the food we eat and are very important for (a) healthy ecology. There are 20,000 species of bees worldwide that do this important work.

“In North America, currently 1 in 4 out of 4,000 native bee species are at risk of extinction. On a larger scale, the survival of the world depends on their species.”

In addition, Fernandez wants to help underserved communities such as the place he grew up by giving native bee hives and bee houses to organizations such as gardens to schools.

Google Doodle celebrates bees on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Google

Fernandez said: “I immigrated to the United States from Cuba at the age of one. The environment where I grew up was a busy urban area where one third of the multi-ethnic community lived in poverty.

“Looking for fresh fruit or vegetables is almost impossible: the closest supermarkets sell mostly processed foods, and our local restaurants are all fast food chains. There are no trees or parks in sight; the only parks are full of concrete.”

Fernandez explained that 13.5 million people in the US live in “food deserts” with low levels of food literacy and poor understanding of how to eat a balanced diet, due to an underfunded education system and limited green space.

Residents of this community can suffer from obesity, diabetes, and asthma, due to poor nutrition and a damaged environment.

By giving this honeycomb community, Fernandez said The Honeybee Conservancy can “reduce financial and educational barriers (maintaining honeycomb is an expensive investment that requires training),” and “can create access to resources which in turn produce food, improve the environment , and unite people. “

Below are a few suggestions from The Honeybee Conservancy on how to help save bees, with some things you can do in your own backyard on Earth Day.

How to Help Bees on Earth Day