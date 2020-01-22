Google honors actress Anna May Wong with a new doodle

January 22 (UPI) – Google celebrates actress Anna May Wong on the 97th anniversary of her film The toll of the sea That was her first leading role.

Wong, born Wong Liu Tsong in 1905 in Los Angeles, is the first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood.

The actress looked for roles in the film studios and came up with the stage name Anna May Wong at the age of 11.

Wong moved to Europe in 1928 and played in plays and films such as Piccadilly, and The flame of love before returning to the US

She then starred in one of her biggest films, 1932 Shanghai Express, Wong was also the first Asian American actor to play a leading role in a US television series with the release of Madame Liu-Tsong’s gallery,

Wong, who appeared in more than 50 films, was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. She died in February 1961 at the age of 56.

Google’s homepage shows a black and white work of art by Wong by Doodler Sophie Diao that records her life and career.