google-is-partnering-with-adidas-and-ea-for-a-new-jacquard-item

Google, the EA Mobile FIFA manufacturer and the Adidas soccer arm are kidding some sort of collaboration that will involve the contact-sensitive fabric of Google, which is completed underneath the title Jacquard (via 9to5Google)

In the shorter GIF in the tweet teaser, the Adidas, FIFA Mobile and Jacquard logos all show up jointly with a slogan "Enjoy Linked,quot and on March 10, which is presumably when far more specifics about the new collaboration are introduced.

Jacquard, which is manufactured up of Google's Highly developed Technological innovation and Projects (ATAP) skunkworks team, incorporates touch-delicate fabric into garments and accessories. That tissue is linked to a compact laptop or computer that can link to your cellphone, and you can contact it to do items like command songs and silence your cellphone.

At this time, Jacquard is only available in specific Levi jackets and in a Yves Saint Laurent backpack, but this new teaser suggests the announcement of the very first sportswear that incorporates Jacquard know-how. Probably the dresses hook up to FIFA Cellular in some way to give consumers a bonus in the match if they use it although participating in soccer or training.

You can see the impressions of my colleague Dieter Bohn on Levi's initial jacket with Jacquard, which was introduced in 2017, in this video: