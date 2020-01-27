Google limits Chrome fraud extensions

divide

Google has announced that all paid commercial extensions due to fraud may temporarily no longer be published or updated in the official Chrome Web Store, ZDNet reported on Saturday (January 25).

Fraudulent transactions started in early January and then began “on a large scale,” according to Google engineers. As a result, Google’s security team has suspended the extensions indefinitely, which will affect all paid extensions. Existing commercial extensions can be downloaded but not updated.

“This is a temporary measure to curb this influx as we seek long-term solutions to address the broader pattern of (fraud) abuse,” said Simeon Vincent, Chrome Extensions developer lawyer at Google, in an online forum. “We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible, but we currently have no timeline for resolving it. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Developers who are trying to update are currently receiving an automated spam message. Some more well-known extensions affected are Dashlane, the password manager, and Comeet, the meeting planner.

“To post an article that has been disapproved, reply to the denial email and request an appeal. You may be asked to republish your article. At this point, the review should continue normally. You will need to repeat this process for each new version while this action is being taken, ”Vincent said in the forum.

Jeff Johnson, creator of the Chrome extension StopTheMadness, told ZDNet that Google has been quietly banning updates for several days.

Earlier this month, Google, along with Microsoft, Mozilla and Apple, banned third-party cookies. Google said in a blog post that it wanted to create alternative tools to maintain “an ad-financed web” so that “third-party cookies become obsolete within two years.” The Google “Privacy Sandbox” initiative was launched in August to develop a set of open standards “to fundamentally improve web privacy,” said Google.

Chrome was introduced just over 10 years ago and is now dominating the desktop browsing market.

