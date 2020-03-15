Google Maps-based Live View features more users: Here’s how it changes your navigation experience – technology

Google is greatly updating the “Live View” feature in the Google Maps app. Although, the company has already shown this as part of its big update at its 2018 IO Developers Conference. However, it is only now that this feature has begun to apply in some parts of the world. As part of the update, a more significant feature is the Live View feature, which has so far been buried under several options and tabs.

Now, when users search for a place on Maps, the app will greet them with a new FAB for Live View (Float Button) positioned above the button to place you in the center of the map (bottom right). Tapping a button will activate the camera, showing you where it is and in what direction.

Live View based on Google Maps.

An arrow will appear on the camera screen forcing users to move the handset until they see the destination as a floating pin with distance information. There is also a tab at the bottom of the camera screen that you can use to start AR navigation.

Adding the AR Live View button to the main screen will solve one of the biggest problems for users – matching in the right direction. This is a problem that continues to present when you see the usual Maps interface.

It’s worth adding that this feature is still displayed with a ‘beta’ tag for some users, as reported by 9to5Google. There is no confirmation yet when this will be presented to all users in all regions. Nonetheless, this feature looks interesting and will probably be more appealing than the traditional method we currently use.

