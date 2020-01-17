Google Pixel 3 plans are now cheaper if you are keen on a new phone

The real moral of Parks and Rec is to buy what you want now because you only want to. I’ve heard that and I’m not going to answer any questions at this point.

If you’ve been thinking about treating yourself with a new pixel, this is the perfect time to do it. Telstra and Optus lowered Pixel 3’s launch price by over $ 400, dropping it to $ 792 with Telstra and $ 756 with Optus.

24-month plans with Telstra now start at $ 83 a month with 15 GB of data and $ 70.50 with 10 GB at Optus. Over a 36-month period, plans start at $ 72 and $ 60 per month, respectively. For comparison, Optus billed $ 89 per month for 24 months. Guys, that’s a monthly saving of up to $ 18.50. By the end of the year, you could have a shiny new smartphone and over $ 200 more in your account – that’s at least 20 gin tonics.

Seriously, take a look at these offers:

24-month Pixel 3 plans

36-month Pixel 3 plans

Google’s pixel palette is becoming increasingly popular. This is probably due to the fact that the cameras are great and that they are getting first benefits with all Android improvements. The Pixel 3 only has a rear view camera, but the boy does a good job.

You won’t compromise on the quality of your photography as the single camera offers most of the features that the two, three and four lens models offer today. You also get a wide-angle selfie camera that actually lets you take group shots without cutting out Karen’s half of the head.

If you tame and suspect, listen to the wise words of Tom Haverford, “Love fades. But what? Things last forever. “

Anula Keenan is an Associate Editor at WhistleOut Australia.

At the PEDESTRIAN.TV. We choose and write independently about products and other things that we love and think you are interested in them too. We have affiliate partnerships so that we can save on every purchase you make based on our recommendations. Have fun buying.

Image:

Getty Images