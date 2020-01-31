Google teams up with WHO to launch SOS Alert for Coronavirus outbreak

Google has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch an SOS alert to make coronavirus resources easily accessible to people who are affected by the outbreak or who want to learn more about it.

The corona virus that developed in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019 has so far observed 9,822 people infected in China, Europe and North America. So far, 214 people have died, all in China.

WHO has declared the crisis to be a global health emergency.

When users search for information about coronavirus on Google, the SOS alert appears at the top of the results page.

This warning provides direct access to news, safety tips, information and resources on the WHO website, as well as the latest WHO updates on Twitter.

In addition, Google has given the Chinese Red Cross a direct grant of $ 250,000 to support relief efforts and launched an internal campaign asking Googlers to donate. So far, Google and Googlers have raised over $ 800,000.

The agency networks WPP, Publicis and IPG have all decided to limit employees’ trips to China during the outbreak of the corona virus.

