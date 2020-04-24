Google will require proof of identity in all advertisements

Fighting fake or misleading ads online, Google is asking all advertisers across its sprawling network to prove who they are and where they operate, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

The names of the companies or individuals behind the ads, as well as the countries of origin, will begin appearing on Google ads this summer, starting with several thousand ads a month in the United States before expanding worldwide. The measure, which could take the year to implement, is designed as a defense against businesses and wrongdoers presenting themselves in paid online promotions, Google said.

The move comes when Google is trying to top down misinformation and phishing related to the coronavirus pandemic. It raises a 2018 verification policy focused on advertising policies serving election announcements.

The ever-expanding policy will “help support the health of the digital advertising ecosystem by detecting malicious actors and limiting their attempts to misrepresent themselves,” wrote John Canfield, who handles integrity for Google, in the blog post.

In the past, Google has cited predatory behavior by companies that trumpet payment loans, bond-bonding services and support third-party technology, often banning direct ads. In September, Google said it took down more than 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in a year, or more than 100 malicious ads per second.

Under the new policy, Google will suspend the accounts of non-identifiable advertisements, including W9 forms, passports and other personal identification and business incorporation records. Previously, Google requested basic information, such as names, but did not request documents.

“Who doesn’t want a more truthful internet, especially with the rise of fake news, fake business and fake face masks?” said Douglas Rozen, chief media officer of the 360i digital ad agency. “The inevitability of this makes sense in today’s environment.”

As regulators try to beat back claims to support on coronavirus treatment, and as troll farms prepare to influence the 2020 election, tech companies are beefing up their defenses. This month Reddit updated its advertising policy requiring advertisers to provide proof of identity to its sales team.

Google intensified efforts to clean up ads after it discovered that websites spreading false information about the 2016 presidential election were making money by selling ads to the company’s advertising network.

In late 2016, Google launched hundreds of publishers into its Adsense advertising system. Two years later, he asked advertising politicians to verify their identities before allowing them to buy advertising campaigns. The move came after Google’s disclosure to Congress that it accepted nearly $ 5,000 in advertising during the election cycle from the Internet Research Agency, a Russian company accused of interfering in the race.

More recently, Google has been playing cat-and-mouse with advertising trying to circumvent its ban on advertising that profits on shortages caused by the pandemic. Just as Google said it was catching millions of ad-related virus issues in a day, its network still failed to rein in many others.

“There is a lot of money in Google advertising; Jared More, a digital marketing consultant, was unlikely to start an advertising account and start depositing money into their systems.

Plus, who has worked with health care companies for nearly 20 years, said he has seen many expressive behaviors, especially involving research results and ads for drugs and alcohol treatment centers. In 2018, Google began requiring advertising in this category to be certified as an addiction service provider.

Increasing the verification process is a necessary step, he said.

“It shouldn’t be a worry for 99% of advertisers,” he said. “It will only be difficult for people who are perhaps doing something unfair.”