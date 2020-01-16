Google’s mother, Alphabet, has just become a trillion dollar company

Because Google’s mother Alphabet Inc became the fourth US company on Thursday with a market value of more than $ 1 trillion, some fund managers are wondering whether it is time to cash in on the extraordinary profit of the share.

Shares from the internet search giant have risen by nearly 17 percent in the last three months and surpassed a broader rally in the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points over the same period.

The short interest in the stock, a measure of how many investors bet on a price drop, is 1 percent, nearly 52 weeks high for the company and higher than competitors such as Microsoft and Facebook, according to Refinitv data.

Alphabet joins Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft as the only US companies that have $ 1 trillion market value.

“Google is a stock that you won’t get fired,” says Kevin Landis, a portfolio manager at Firsthand Funds who hasn’t added his current Alphabet position since the first quarter of 2019. “Will I be able to double my money in this supply from here? I am not sure.”

Top positions of both investment funds and hedge funds

Alphabet shares belong to a small group of shares in the top positions of investment funds and hedge funds, two types of institutions whose investment styles tend to differ greatly, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs. That can expose it to volatile price fluctuations if the sentiment suddenly changes.

Despite these concerns, many investors find it difficult to say goodbye. The 28 percent increase in Alphabet and the performance of other technology and technology-related stocks helped money managers to make large profits in 2019, making it difficult for many to justify their exposure, even if they are concerned about the implications of the run-up.

Ernesto Ramos, portfolio manager of the BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund, has held onto his shares and gambled that Alphabet’s exposure to online advertising will ultimately justify his above-average valuation. Alphabet trades 26.6 times in the future, compared to 18.5 for the S&P 500.

The Google logo can be seen at a meeting of startups and high-tech leaders, Viva Tech, a meeting of startups and high-tech leaders, in Paris, 16 May 2019. (Charles Platiau / Reuters)

Scott Goginsky, portfolio manager of the Biondo Focus fund, held a long-term position last year and feared that the cost of the company would likely increase due to his efforts to prevent Washington from taking additional regulatory measures. That can cut the margins of companies such as YouTube if it has to hire additional employees to monitor user-posted content, he said.

Alphabet is scheduled to report revenue for the fourth quarter on February 3. In the latest report, the company missed analyst estimates for the third quarter by about $ 1.7 billion, although it exceeded sales expectations. That news had little impact on investors’ bullishness about the company: Alphabet’s shares withdrew briefly in the report, to resume the climb a few days later.

Bearish investors, however, can point to Amazon.com, which saw its market value fall below $ 1 trillion after its series of record profits ended in July. Company shares have fallen by nearly seven percent in the last six months, compared to a 10 percent gain in the S&P 500 in general.