Google’s Nest Hub has never been so cheap

“What exactly does this thing do?”

That was the question that posed more than one editor today Google’s Nest Hub,

Put simply, the Nest Hub is Google’s answer to Amazon’s intelligent products. This is a touchscreen display (similar to the Echo Show) with Google Assistant functions – you can do all the usual calendar, reminder, smart home controls, music, and other tasks that you do with an AI wizard execute You can watch YouTube videos, view photos and get visually enhanced information / answers during your voice requests.

The Nest Hub usually costs around $ 129, although you can probably find it for $ 80 on a given day. What you can’t find is this offer: $ 100 for two of these hubs through a sale at Best Buy.

Looks and sounds like a smart deal.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods,

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.