Google’s parent company Alphabet has a market cap of $ 1T

January 16 (UPI) – Google’s parent company Alphabet was the fourth U.S. company with a $ 1 trillion market cap on Thursday.

Alphabet joined the exclusive club after its Nasdaq shares traded at $ 1,450.16, up 0.8 percent from the day markets closed on Thursday.

The technology and internet giant, together with Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, is the only US company to reach this milestone, whereby Apple was the first company to cross the border in 2018 and fell under this coveted bar.

The achievement comes a month after taking over Sundar Pichai as CEO of Alphabet after founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to step down as CEO and President, respectively.

Last month, Saudi Aramco was the first company to reach a $ 2 trillion market cap.