Goop announces this scent as my vaginal candle

Yes, you read it correctly. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle, Goop, released a candle called “This Smells Like My Bay”.

For $ 75, customers receive a candle with a fragrance described as “funny, beautiful, sexy and beautifully unexpected.” While the name is a little overwhelming, the scent itself sounds really nice. The candle contains geranium, citrus bergamot, cedar, plum and amber.

Even though Twitter had a day full of interesting candles, others seemed to think that the candle “My smells like my mule” is a great way to spend $ 75, because candle is now depleted.

It’s not the first time Goop has made headlines for its absurd creations. Paltrow received heat for newborn eggs that were meant to be placed in the bay, which have questionable health benefits at an outrageous price. In general, Goop is often criticized for its products and advice for cutting-edge and inadequate research. However, Goop seems to be flourishing. The company recently hit deals with both Netflix and Sephora. And despite the ridiculousness, the candle was exhausted.