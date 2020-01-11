Goop launches a vagina candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow

Loading...

Do you ever feel like you’re missing something special that makes your home a ~ home ~? Is that a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?

If so, today is your lucky day because Gwyneth’s lover Goop store throws “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles for a lousy $ 108. Frankly, this is a small price to pay for the opportunity that your home will smell like Pepper Potts’ vague.

As an avowed goopaholic, I regularly browse through the endless pages of detoxifying powders and overpriced vitamins. To be completely honest, the new Goop Netflix series was the absolute highlight of my week. But the vaginal candle is by far my favorite thing I’ve ever seen on the Goop website.

The goopiest motherfucker on the planet has really outdone herself this time, and to be honest, I live quietly for it.

The candle started as an inside joke between Gwynny and her perfumer Douglas Little. Basically, the two tried to develop a new fragrance, but Little accidentally developed a fragrance that made Paltrows burst: “Um … that smells like my vagina.”

After a few tweaks, the resulting candle is described as a “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent”. These are a number of interesting adjectives that describe the vaginal aroma of a middle-aged woman.

The candle contains “a mixture of geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar” that stands “next to damask rose and ambrette seeds”.

Paltrow is no stranger to talking about her vagina. She has previously shown interest in vaginal steam baths, organic yam lubricants (yes, Grace & Frankie’s stuff) and we mustn’t forget the jade eggs. The woman loves to talk about her vagina.

I’m not a fragrance expert, but according to the Goop website, the company recently “ran a test” with the candle at a Goop Health summit and it was immediately sold out. People, they are absolutely crazy about the vaginal candle.

Frankly, I don’t blame them. This beautiful candle looks like the super expensive candles you see in your local homewares store that have an inspirational quote like “Girlboss in progress”, “Seize the fucking day”, “Eat the rich” or whatever they say.

The whole point is that these candles look boujee and stylish, and I definitely thought about cutting out $ 108 plus a hefty shipping fee for this literal vagina candle.

A series of six episodes about Gwyneth and all of her Goopy favorites will be released on Netflix on January 24 and is titled The Goop Lab. This is the vagina scented candle that gives glimpses we’ve all been waiting for.

Put a damn jade egg in me, I’m done.

Image:

GOOP