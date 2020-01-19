GOP brings awkward evidence to the scene

I know he was technically turned off when Parliament voted in December. But the truth is, as a political and historical issue, Thursday was the day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strategy – brilliant for fans, incomprehensible to enemies – of sitting on accusation articles left many people wondering if this show would ever hit the road.

Now, with the United States Chief Justice sworn in to preside over the Senate trial, and senators sworn in as jury members, there is no mistake that it is about to perish. The clearest sign that the senate is taking this at least somewhat seriously: senators hand over their cell phones before they enter the room. That is not good news for the president.

Oh, it’s still unlikely that there will be enough votes to remove Trump from office. But after talking to many GOP senators since the Ukraine outbreak, I can tell you that few have drawn attention to the facts of the case. Some were not engaged because they wanted – or said they wanted – not to draw conclusions because they had to be impartial judges. Others seemed understandably that the Ukrainian drama was just the final chapter in the long-running story of the media and Democrats rushing to “grab” Trump, no matter what. Others seemed eager to stay in their lanes, avoid shouting programs with cable news, and continue with the duties for which they were sent to Washington.

Whatever the reasons, I am shocked that so many senators did not know – or claimed to know – many of the central facts from House hearings and news reports.

That is over.

Now they all have to sit in a room like good boys and girls and stay absolutely quiet while the impeachment managers of the house make their plea.

Some senators have said they want to be protected from learning relevant new facts, and claim that because the accusation procedure in the House was wrong and hurried – which is true – the Senate should not be obliged to collect the heavy evidence. Although few were so strongly opposed to hearing new evidence as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

On Wednesday, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) caused a stir when she asked why new evidence from Lev Parnas – a Ukrainian grifter who had worked closely with Trump’s personal fixer, Rudy Giuliani – was not in the sent report at the house. When a journalist pointed out that the evidence had just come to the table, Collins replied: “Well, does that not mean that the House did an incomplete task then?”

Perhaps this was a sign that she was not paying attention or an indication that she did not want to hear new evidence. If this is the last one, she has a point. If representatives had taken the time to do all their due diligence, they would probably have discovered more evidence, either from Parnas or other potential witnesses.

But viewed from a broader perspective, so what? Republicans shouted “show trial” during House hearings. It was an overheated and indefensible claim. But if you are aware that you are against testing – that is, procedures that ignore relevant evidence in the pursuit of a predetermined conclusion – then it is saying that you do not want all the facts to be terribly hypocritical.

People are going to view the hearings. They will see miserable senators with sufficient evidence that the president used his office to pressurize the Ukrainians to tarnish a political opponent. If the only republican senators make a fuss when maneuvering to prevent them from hearing any more damning evidence, or demand that the senate participate in the president’s strategy to make Joe Biden the matter, they will not only break their oath to be impartial justice to be delivered; they run the risk of going into history – and appearing to voters – as participants in a cover-up.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.