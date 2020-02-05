GOP Hype For A Bipartisan Acquittal Backfires

Democrats failed to achieve their most important goal in President Trump’s recall trial: to obtain witnesses. But in the end, they were able to achieve the second best thing they could have hoped for, since an acquittal was always guaranteed.

Voting for the conviction was bipartisan, with Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) breaking away from his party on the article on the abuse of office, while only Republicans voted for the acquittal.

The result flipped a subject of discussion Trump and the GOP had embraced the exit from the House investigation, where no Republican supported the impeachment articles and two Democrats voted against the two charges . And he injected a final dramatic, although not decisive, turn into a final vote without trial.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kristen Sinema (D-AZ), two Democrats closely watched for possible acquittal votes on at least one of the items, have announced support for the conviction for both counts only minutes before the vote. . Romney’s decision to vote for Trump’s conviction on one of the articles would have blinded White House and GOP Senate leaders, even though Romney held several media interviews to publish after he announced his decision shortly before the vote on Wednesday.

“I think it’s quite amazing when you think that the presidential candidate of one of the political parties is voting to condemn and that no one in the party is following them because fear is doing business in this place,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) told TPM. .

Having failed to obtain votes for additional witnesses and subpoena (a measure that Romney also supported), house representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) focused his closing arguments on the swaying of ” a single Republican

“Every vote – even a single vote by a single member – can change the course of history,” said Schiff last week from the Senate. “Is there one among you who will say:” Enough “?”

Romney said, enough, with a floor speech Wednesday afternoon that dissected the president’s defense, dismissed calls he votes with the team, and called Trump’s abuse of power “the most violation abusive and destructive of his oath of office that I imagine. “

Meanwhile, it was not clear until the very end whether Democrats, particularly those representing red or purple states, would join Republicans in acquitting either item. Manchin had previously told reporters that he would not make a decision before entering the chamber for the final vote, although he had finally prepared a statement just before it was made.

“I was proud that the Democrats were united. I was impressed that Mitt Romney showed courage, “said Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) to reporters after the vote.

“We were never going to reach 67,” said Schatz, referring to the number of votes required for the withdrawal. “But I think it is of significant symbolic importance that the vote to condemn was bipartisan.”

While denigrating the House process, Republicans often praised the fact that the House voted in December on the two clauses – as well as an earlier vote on removal procedures – were strictly partisan. (Michigan representative Justin Amash went from Republican to independent last year, and voted with Democrats on impeachment issues.) They also embraced the defections of these Democrats – one of them, Representative Van Drew of New Jersey, eventually joining GOP law after the article vote indictment – to argue that there was in fact bipartisan opposition to the way the House behaved. They predicted a similar bipartisan acquittal at the end of the Senate trial

“We have already met with Democrats to join the Republicans on the articles on the impeachment of the House,” said representative Mark Meadows (R-NC), an advisor to the Trump impeachment team, last week. “Having a bipartisan acquittal would certainly carry the same message.”

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) acknowledged after Wednesday’s vote that if it was a fair argument for Republicans to do after the House vote, then it was right for Democrats now. “It is a good topic for discussion, but it does not matter,” he said.

Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow completely dispelled the argument, highlighting the general acquittal and refusing to respond to Romney’s decision in a conversation with reporters after the vote.

Even some Democrats were hesitant to find a silver lining in the result.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), whose vote was also closely watched, told reporters that what he thought was most remembered was the lack of witnesses to the trial, rather than the bipartisan conviction.

“Justice Taylor in” To Kill a A Mockingbird “said, you know people hear what they want to hear, they see what they want to see,” said Jones. “I think people can read what they want.”