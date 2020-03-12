GOP opposes Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus bill

President Donald Trump presented his cause for his plan to address the economic crisis following the coronavirus in a Oval Office nationally televised address Wednesday, and chamber spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the Democratic Families First Response Act. .

But Republicans in the House and Senate are weighing in on Pelosi’s plan:

Unfortunately, Pelosi’s first draft pick from last night was off base. It does not focus immediate relief on the afflicted Americans. He proposes a new bureaucracy that would only delay attendance. It leads to policy areas that are not related to current budgetary issues.

– Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 12, 2020

The legislation that Pelosi spokesman introduced last night at 11pm, written by his staff and staff only, and plans to vote only twelve hours later is not only completely in support. Out of order.

I will explain why at my press conference at 10:00 ET: https://t.co/Pk4jPUtJIS

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2020

At the same time, it seems Pelosi is negotiating with some Republicans. He said the proposed changes to his bill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, are “very reasonable.” Pelosi also announced that he will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

Politico reported on the GOP’s opposition to the Democrats’ bill:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and White House aides said Republican opposition lawmakers on Thursday morning. But at the same time, McCarthy (R-Calif.) Expressed some hope that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi could cut a deal to change the bill to appease Republicans. McCarthy told his GOP colleagues about his opposition in a conference call Thursday morning.

The bill was set to hit the house floor Thursday. House Democrats were hopeful Wednesday that Republicans would support the bill, and the Trump administration sent out signs that the president could sign the legislation. But after the text was published Wednesday night, Republicans were skeptical and frustrated.

Democrats will likely be able to pass the bill through the House, but they face insurmountable odds in the Senate if President Donald Trump opposes it. There were efforts to change the last-ditch law as Pelosi spoke to Mnuchin on Thursday morning, in a bid to negotiate amendments to the legislation before he set foot. Republicans could drop their opposition if the bill changes, or Trump points out his support.

The Democrats’ plan, as of currently written, includes free coronavirus testing, expanding unemployment benefits and paid sick leave for the unemployed, and providing subsidized meals for children if schools close.

Follow Penny Starr at Twitter.