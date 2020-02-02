GOP President: no response to Romney Backlash

Too bad for the blood, it’s thicker than water.

National Republican Committee chair Ronna McDaniel dodged when asked to respond to the GOP reaction her uncle, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), has faced since he was one of two Republicans who voted in favor of witnesses during the Senate dismissal trial on Friday.

In an interview with CBS on “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, host Margaret Brennan asked McDaniel what her reaction was to the conservative political action conference that uninvited Romney and whether it was ” appropriate political reprisals ”.

McDaniel instead attempted to comment on Brennan’s earlier point that President Trump had reshaped the Republican Party, which is reflected in his strained relationship with Romney.

“I don’t agree that the president changed the Republican Party. I think the president has strengthened our party. And if you look at the things he has done …” said McDaniel, before Brennan steps in to report CPAC’s online ad featuring Romney.

After McDaniel said that she had not seen the ad, she continued to dodge the question, arguing that CPAC is “the local part of our party and they are upset.”

“They are upset when people do not support the president and our party,” said McDaniel. “And they think if you don’t support it, you’re helping a Democrat get elected.” It is a widely held belief among the base of our party. “

McDaniel then sang Trump’s praises.

“But I will say that this president has remained standing for life. He represented judges of the rule of law. He was for tax cuts. He defended deregulation, energy independence. These are Republican ideals, “said McDaniel. “And it has considerably strengthened the RNC by supporting our party. And we will be stronger after him because of the investment he has made in data and digital and the things that will make us strong beyond his presidency. “

Brennan concluded the interview by saying to McDaniel, “I understand that you don’t want to comment on your comfort and your uncle and the comments about him.”

Watch McDaniel’s remarks below:

Ronna McDaniel dodges when asked to react to the fact that CPAC invites her uncle Mitt Romney pic.twitter.com/y7u37iXYxw

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 2, 2020