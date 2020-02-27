[gop-rep.-ralph-abraham-announces-retirement,-the-twenty-sixth-republican-to-do-so]

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) introduced on Wednesday that he will not operate for reelection.

In his statement, Abraham described how he experienced satisfied with President Donald Trump on Air Pressure One in January, all through which Trump asked the GOP lawmaker to contemplate operating for an additional phrase.

“I thanked him for his leadership and encouragement, and was truthful in my reply,” the Louisiana Republican reported. “The decision to serve only 3 conditions as a Member of the Property is a person that I created 6 a long time in the past, but I incredibly considerably glimpse ahead to supporting the President’s agenda for the remainder of my tenure in Congress and in other capacities going ahead.

Abraham is the 26th House Republican to retire in advance of the 2020 elections, even though only five Democrats have resolved to do so.

2018 observed a similar GOP exit in advance of the Democrats flipped the Dwelling right after the midterms.