GOP Sen Defends Trump In Recording

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) argued that President Trump’s many relationships mean that the recording of the president telling Rudy Giuliani his associates to “withdraw (Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch)” is not a big deal .

The recording, which features Trump telling Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “get it out!” After being told that the Yovanovitch “badmaking” in Kiev, was recorded by Fruman at a small dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Lankford for his response to the tape where Trump discusses the ouster of Yovanovitch with Parnas and Fruman – whom the president claimed he didn’t know – the Oklahoma Republican said that Trump n had made only a brief appearance at dinner.

“This is a fundraising dinner in the spring a year and a half ago where the

The president literally takes a bunch of photos and sits down to dinner – a dinner for about 25 people – and then leaves, “said Lankford.

After Tapper pointed out that it was a “90-minute recording,” Lankford said he “understands it, but it’s dinner.”

“It is 90 minutes during a dinner that he enters and is actually involved in that,” said Lankford. “It is difficult to say to the president who meets a thousand people a day:” OK, do you know this person who was at a dinner with you a year and a half ago? And to say that you have a relationship – it’s the same argument people said that you had made your photo with him. “

When Tapper said the recording showed “more than a picture and a 90-minute phone call talking about the ouster of Yovanovitch, Lankford said” there are a lot of things he talks about in this same tape “like” Germany does not pay its fair “share.”

As soon as Tapper told Lankford that “the fact is that the president did not tell the truth”, Lankford retaliated and said “what I am trying to tell you is the same as you had” before he went launch into a rant where he reiterates his argument that the president meets many people.

“If I went back and said a year and a half ago, I would like to ask you about someone who attended a dinner you attended and who participated in a conversation of 20 people and you couldn’t name this person because you don’t. remember – and they brought a tape and you would go, OK yeah I was there, I don’t remember this person because it was a year and a half ago, but you meet a lot of people and I meet a lot of people, “said Lankford. And certainly, the President meets a lot of people, and it’s hard to be able to say that I know someone who attended a fundraising dinner, took a photo or attended another time and got a photo when you certainly meet a lot of people. “

