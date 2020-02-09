GOP Senators Warn About Sondland Layoffs

Two days after voting to acquit President Trump during the Senate ouster, several Republican senators tried to prevent him from dismissing EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland without success.

According to a New York Times report on Saturday evening, people informed of the discussion said that Republican senators were concerned about Trump’s opting out of the EU ambassador – who said in the removal investigation that “We followed the president’s orders” and that “everyone was on board” regarding the pressure campaign in Ukraine – and argued that his ouster was not necessary since he had already started to float the idea of ​​his departure after the Senate trial with senior officials.

Republican senators have reportedly told White House officials that Sondland should have decided on his own departure to prevent political reaction. According to the Times, Republican senators included Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

However, Trump wanted to make a point by forcing the ouster from Sondland. Sondland resisted when he received a call from State Department officials on Friday that he should resign. People informed of the case told The Times that Sondland did not want to be seen as part of a group of purged witnesses.

Sondland told State Department officials that they should fire him if they wanted him to leave last Friday when he received the call, which Trump responded by recalling him from his post immediately.

Sondland’s dismissal came just hours after Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, a witness to the removal of the House, and his twin brother, Lieutenant-Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, were ousted by the White House earlier on Friday.

