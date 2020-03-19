GOP Sits Somewhere Concerning ‘Beer Virus’ And Open Shorelines

Even as President Trump and his White Residence activity force have shifted their tone to a much more grave notice in the latest days, some Republicans continue to downplay the distribute of the virus.

The stances vacillate someplace between an adherence to dangerous conspiracies about COVID-19 and a refusal to put outbreak preventions ahead of the financial system.

Just in the final day or so, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has ignored calls from officials, as well as former governor and current Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), to close beach locations, or at the very the very least, crack down on the range of folks allowed to visit them. (On Thursday early morning, DeSantis did show up to ramp up his messaging a little bit, telling Fox News “the party is over in Florida” for spring breakers.)

On the other side of the state, a Republican lawmaker in Alaska advised a accumulating of a senior citizens to not consider efforts to clamp-down the spread of the virus critically. Rep. Don Younger (R-AK) jokingly termed the lethal disorder a “beer virus” and encouraged constituents to “go forth with our day-to-day activities.”

And even notable Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) advised his area newspaper that the outbreak — which has killed more than 9,000 folks close to the world — is “not a loss of life sentence.”

You really do not need me to tell you that this rhetoric and inaction is harmful. And it breaks with the messaging at the moment coming out of the White Residence, even if that messaging is only a number of days old. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re next:

At minimum two users of Congress have now been identified with the coronavirus — Reps. Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL). Each announced their analysis in statements on Wednesday and stated they would continue on to function from household though quarantining. We foresee they won’t be the past lawmakers to take a look at favourable for COVID-19 whilst Congress scrambles to pass a period three spending monthly bill to overcome the outbreak. We’ll keep an eye on this.

