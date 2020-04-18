GOP spokesman Dan Crenshaw defends Trump who downplays Coronavirus

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTGBJMDcras [/ embed]

Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw defended the President Donald Terb weeks of declining corona pandemic by telling HBO host Bill Mahcher that “This is simple style” and compared Trump’s stance to that of a Navy SEAL commander.

On Friday night on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host pressured Crenshaw to reconcile Trump’s support with his experience as a war veteran.

Help me understand how someone who is in charge of external responsibility can be so supportive of the President that he does nothing but pass the money, the lie, the finger, the rejection of responsibility, tell me how you can support someone with your background, someone like that, ”Maher asked.

“It didn’t take long for Trump to show up,” Krensha said with a light, forced laugh. “You know, I would say I support the country and the success of the president is definitely linked to the success of the country. I support his political agenda, when I disagree with his political agenda, I openly disagree with it. “

“Republicans always ask this question and there is this demand that we must always answer, how do you feel about it? You don’t want to comment on his latest tweet and his latest, the way he threw, and no, “Crenshaw continued.” I can’t defend everything, he doesn’t have the same style as me. I don’t consider him my spiritual guide at all. “

He went on to say that he was proud to shake the hand of President Barack Obama during a hospital visit when Chennai was injured and said he hoped people would feel the same way about Trump.

“You talk about his tweets in his style, I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about the person who is the leader of the country in a time of crisis, “Maher said, and confronted Crenshaw with the fact that Trump was repeatedly warned in January of the possible destruction of the corona.

Crenshaw challenged Trump’s travel ban, and he and Maher went so far as to violate several minutes about this ban, which included many lies.

Maher then confronted Crenshaw with just a few weeks of statements made by Trump underestimating the pandemic.

“He says he will leave in the heat of April. Because he had a hump, “said Mahcher. “He said. 15 people have it and they will soon be close to zero. On March 6, he said anyone who wants a test can do so, which is still completely wrong. “

Crenshaw initially tried to hit the Democrats by claiming that it had delayed $ 2.5 billion in additional corona funding, when in fact, the Democrats were trying to quadruple the amount Trump demanded – and they succeeded.

He then told Maher: Your criticism seems to be based on one thing. That Trump was overly optimistic. This is just style. Again, you can criticize it, it’s okay. But it is not, it is not connected with the actions that took place. “

Crenshaw then tried to counterbalance the lost month of February by announcing a CDC announcement of an action, a corona surveillance program – which has not yet been implemented.

Maher went on to ask, “Is this someone you would like to serve?” I mean my God, I don’t understand again why someone with your resume, you were in Fallujah for God’s sake, you would like someone to tell you, a commander, to blame everyone else if something goes wrong and then you say, you know, I have a hump that the enemy will not be there. Let’s attack. “

“It simply came to our notice then. When the bullets fly over my head, I don’t have to raise my voice. Calm reproduces calm, panic breeds of panic. Being optimistic, inspiring positivity and calm in the crisis is exactly how we ask our SEALs to lead, “Crenshaw said, adding:” I’m not sure I see much evidence to blame others. “

Watch the above interview via HBO.

