GOP supports Trump’s Immigration Order with millions of Americans jobless

Republicans seem largely in support of President Donald Trump’s announcement to temporarily suspend legal immigration to the United States to protect Americans from coronavirus and a flooded labor market when more than 22 million workers are unemployed.

Details of the expected executive order are unclear, however, despite Democrats slamming Trump for firing the contributions of some foreign workers, Bloomberg News reported that he obtained a draft order, which includes exceptions for people who work directly in the supply chain and also for those who work. to healthcare or as medical research professionals.

In the same Bloomberg article, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX )’s notes were included in Fox News:

“I think this is a reasonable short-term measure, a reasonable emergency measure,” said Cruz.

In the light of the invisible enemy’s attack as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Senate and House leadership have not been weighed in, but others are in line with Trump’s plan, expressing support on Twitter.

25 million unemployed. Stop immigration until Americans return to work. “A really great move @ Potus. American Americans count on you.” @AmWorkCo https://t.co/wbZi1A941b

– Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) April 21, 2020

@RealDonaldTrump https://t.co/h1PaPKTydo is a temporary halt to new immigration until American workers can get back on their feet.

– Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 21, 2020

22 million Americans lost their jobs last month because of the China virus. We help them get back to work before importing more foreigners to compete for their job. https://t.co/0a03nncxeC

– Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 21, 2020

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the order as protecting the “health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times,” reported the Daily Journal.

“At a time when Americans are looking to return to work, action is needed,” McEnany said.

Thomas Homan, Trump’s former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told Reuters “It’s not really about immigration. It’s about the pandemic and about keeping our country safer while protecting the opportunities of the unemployed.” Americans.

