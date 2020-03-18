GOP Team Calls Trump a Virus in Advert Miming Reagan ‘Bear’ Advert

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=tPl7HghDcXc

The Lincoln Project, led by anti-Trump conservatives this kind of as George Conway and Rick Wilson, produced a new advertisement amidst the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday calling President Donald Trump a “virus.”

The new ad targets the president around his lack of action in reaction to Covid-19 whilst mimicking President Ronald Regan’s well known campaign ad, “Bear in the Woods.”

Ahead of the new advertisement release Wednesday, the organization has operate a sequence of critical advertisements aimed at Trump, his allies, and his grownup little ones.

The advertisement titled, “Virus in the Planet,” commences, “There’s a virus in the planet, for some persons the virus is effortless to see, other folks really do not see it at all.”

“Some say the virus isn’t that negative other individuals say its malicious…and hazardous,” the advert states.

“Since there are people who nonetheless just can’t see it, would not it be good, to tell the truth of the matter about the virus, due to the fact there is a virus,” the ad concludes, ending flashing a image of Trump.

The Lincoln Project’s new 30-2nd advertisement is a reference to Reagan’s “Bear in the Woods” advertisement featuring a beating drum in the track record – with the virus serving as the present day-day parallel to the bear.

“Just as ‘Bear’ referred to as into question individuals who taken care of the then-powerful Soviet Union’s military services danger significantly, so much too did Donald Trump and his allies behave as if the rising threat of Corona/COVID-19 was not critical for over six weeks,” the Lincoln Challenge said in the ad’s description.

“‘Virus’ is a successor to ‘Bear’ and asks the similar kind of hard queries,” the business concluded.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=NpwdcmjBgNA

Have a suggestion we must know? [email protected]