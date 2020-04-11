GOP urges PA to vote by mail despite Trump’s fraud claims

Chairman Donald Terb The same party has been doubly hypocritical since it was revealed that the Republican National Commission is urging Pennsylvania voters to “protect yourself from the big crowds” by calling for post-vote fraud.

According to reports from the Pittsburgh Map, the RNC sends mail to voters in the state with “instructions for the implementation of postal voting”, which also include attached registration cards that have been pre-assigned to county officials. The documents, described as “official announcements by the Republican Party”, also note that “all Pennsylvania voters have the right to vote by mail – regardless of the reason”.

In addition, RNC demonstrates one of the benefits of e-mail voting that it is able to “protect itself from large crowds on Election Day.”

Here is the RNC sending mail to voters in Pennsylvania urging them to request a postal vote, in part “to protect themselves from large crowds on election day” pic.twitter.com/Fc3Byz4yZj

– Peter Hamby (eterPeterHamby) April 10, 2020

This alleged advantage of avoiding a large crowd is in stark contrast to the Republican Party’s position in the hot battle for Wisconsin’s primary election last Tuesday. The Republican Party has vehemently denied postponing the election, arguing that the vote in the midst of the horrific Corona bombing was “incredibly secure”, leading some to attack the next election day as an “absolute disaster”. Most important was the moment when the State GOP Association spokesman tried to reduce voters’ fears about the low risk of COVID-19 infection while wearing personal head protection equipment in a toe.

In addition, the president has recently pointed out the letter of condemnation of the conspiracy and has repeatedly made false allegations about it in public. Just last week, Trump responded with a press release on the corona, saying that anyone who encouraged enlarged voting by mail “intends to cheat.” In fact, five states in the western United States have already voted in full by mail, while dozens more are relying on televised secret ballots – and substantiated cases of actual correspondence – in fraudulent voting are almost non-existent. Earlier this week, Trump himself admitted that he used a postal ballot to vote in 2018e, just minutes after the vote was called “corrupt” by mail.

The RNC did not comment when it contacted City Paper.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)

(electionsToTranslate) in 2020