GOPers repeat calls to Biden’s testimony as Dems debunks conspiracy theories

The dismissal of House deputies’ refutation of the conspiracy theories in Ukraine that President Trump pushed collided this week with a growing push by Senate Republicans to call witnesses like Joe Biden, ostensibly to argue these same theories.

A spotlight on former Vice President and candidate for 2020 is precisely what Trump wanted when he pressured the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into the Bidens – the very alleged abuse of power that led to to Trump’s removal.

House Democrats made an important part of their argument by explaining why Trump’s obsession with Biden was motivated by electoral concerns – and Republicans took the opportunity to assert that calling Joe and Hunter Biden as that witnesses is now a fair game.

“If we are going to call witnesses, I think it is now clear that we absolutely must call Hunter Biden, and we must probably call Joe Biden,” Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) told reporters on Thursday.

“I think they raised the issue, frankly, to a level higher than it was supposed to be, than it probably would have been,” said Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) on Wednesday. to journalists.

When the TPM asked why it had taken the Republicans years to question Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine, if it was so obviously troubling years ago, Cramer pointed to the new leadership in Ukraine.

“A few years ago, we did not have a new Ukrainian president who ran on an anti-corruption platform,” he said. “So now, there may be an opportunity that did not exist before this election.”

It remains to be seen whether the Biden angle will be part of the Senate trial, said Cramer. But I was a little surprised to see how the managers attracted him today. It is not necessary to acquit the President, but this can help to exonerate him. “

Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow was shy on Wednesday when reporters spoke of Republicans’ interest in hearing the Bidens. The President’s legal team, he said, would wait to see the full House case before deciding on its response.

Some Democrats are said to have floated by having Joe or Hunter Biden testify in exchange for the testimony of the main witnesses of the Trump administration. Joe Biden, for his part, said he would refuse to be part of such a trade. Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday rejected the plan, as did House directors themselves.

The Republicans nevertheless argued that the house managers’ own trial strategy made the Bidens relevant. “It raises questions like, does that mean the Bidens are completely out of bounds, where you couldn’t even touch them?” Said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) on Thursday.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the managers had made a “very serious strategic error” in involving the Bidens.

“It is directly relevant, I must say, the need for the Senate to hear the testimony of Hunter Biden,” said Cruz, adding: “The Democrats in the House have now placed Hunter Biden at the center of the question of the interests of the President.”