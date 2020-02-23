Gophers Snap losing streak of 3 games in victory eighty three-57 from Northwestern – Up Information Info

EVANSTON, Unwell. (AP) – Daniel Oturu had 22 details and 12 rebounds and Minnesota conquer Northwestern 83-57 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr included 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis experienced 14 each individual for the Gophers (13-13, 7-nine), who broke a a few-activity getting rid of streak.

Pete Nance led the very last area in the Northwest (6-20, 1-15) with 11 details. Ryan Youthful extra 10 factors for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight games.

Oturu, a person of the most effective big adult males in the Large 10, blocked 3 pictures and fired three of 5 from the three-place array, in addition to his fifteenth double-double. The 6-foot, 10-inch sophomore entered Sunday as the 2nd major scorer in the league with 19.six points for each video game and the most effective rebounder with 11.four for every video game.

The dump with one particular hand of Oturu gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13: 21 remaining. The 3rd triple of his profession, the highest of his occupation, extended the margin to 61-38. Willis & # 39 3 gave Minnesota its largest advantage with 78-49.

The Gophers stopped their offensive troubles, shot 48.4% from the field and built 14 of 30 from past the aim. Minnesota entered Sunday taking pictures 41.5% over-all and 31.3% from a 3-place variety.

Northwestern was 38.7% from the subject and 16.seven% in 3s and was surpassed 48-29.

The Gophers finished the very first half with a 7- operate with a 44-28 lead. Oturu experienced 13 details in 5 of six photographs and eight rebounds. Northwestern did not score for the 2: 42 finals just before halftime.

Minnesota also beat the Wildcats 77-68 at residence on January five, when Northwestern had only 7 fellows available because of to an injury.

Big Table

Minnesota: The Gophers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Event continue being weak right after shedding a few of their final 4. They only have 2-8 on the highway.

Northwest: The Wildcats are heading for their second consecutive final in the Massive 10. They have not won since January 11 versus Nebraska.

Till Following TIME

Minnesota gets No. seven Maryland on Wednesday.

Northwestern gets Illinois on Thursday.

