Gordon Elliott has faith in Andy Dufresne

Coach Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott is convinced that a fall in the distance will not disturb Andy Dufresne in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

The Cullentra controller had a strong hand in the five-day phase, but relies solely on the six-year-old boy owned by JP McManus to provide him with a second consecutive second-degree win two miles after the victory of Felix Desjy 12 Months ago .

Andy Dufresne cost £ 330,000 after impressing at his only point-to-point, and lived up to his high reputation with hugely impressive exhibitions in his first two start-ups under the rules at Down Royal and Navan.

However, he lost his aura of invincibility when he suffered a surprising defeat last month at Navan Novice Hurdle, who had to make it to the second place behind the last exhibition of Paul Nolan.

“Andy Dufresne was hit by a very good horse from Paul Nolan’s last time and has been in good condition ever since,” said Elliott.

“The way he jumps and travels two miles should not be a problem for him.”

Andy Dufresne will face five rivals in Punchestown, with Joseph O & # 39; Brien will do everything and meticulous.

Anything Will Do has two field and distance wins between the four wins of just five career starts, while Meticulous is at the deepest end of his courageous bow, his first competitive appearance since finishing eighth in last year’s Champion Bumper.

“Both Anything Will Do and meticulous are in good condition,” said O & # 39; Brien on Friday morning.

“Anything Will Do is a very consistent horse with a solid shape and if he runs his career again, he can hopefully run Andy Dufresne for his money.”

“It would be a difficult question for Meticulous to have his first obstacle course, but he is coming to a point in the season when you want to take him out.”

“His bumper shape worked very well and there is no doubt that he is a decent horse, so we hope to see what he can do about the obstacles. We are happy to help him get started.”

The formidable combination of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore is represented by Victor Navan, Captain Guinness.

Both Little Ryan by John Ryan and Patio Shanroe by Karl Thornton will be big strangers.

Third class Killiney Novice Chase throws an intriguing clash between the carefully selected, carefully trained by Willie Mullins and the hero City Festival of Martin Brassil Cheltenham Festival.

Carefully selected, he had a successful start in his career at the gates at Fairyhouse at the end of November, while last season’s winner of Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle, City Island, finally retired after an error in his debut in Leopardstown.

Elliott saddles Dallas Des Pictons, who won 20 times in his bow of persecution in Gowran, but finished well fifth in his next opening in a third class in Cork.

“Dallas Des Pictons has had a light season so far, but last year it started to thrive and I look forward to seeing him again this weekend in pursuit of newcomers,” said Elliott.

Halsafari by Michael Bowe, Lord Schnitzel by Matthew Smith and Speak Easy of O & # 39; Brien completes the sextet.