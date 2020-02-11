Gordon Giltrap announces new studio album Woman

Gordon Giltrap has revealed that he will release a new studio album later this month.

The latest work by the guitarist and composer is entitled Woman and it will arrive on February 28th via Angel Air and it is said that it “contains a series of melodic but moving and profound songs created by Gordon to celebrate some remarkable people. “

Giltrap says: “Throughout history, women have played an important role in shaping civilization as we know it, from Joan of Arc to Boudicca, Florence Nightingale to Emily Pankhurst and those courageous women who willingly gave their lives in both world wars , fighting for peace and democracy.

“During my life it was a privilege to have met some extraordinary women who can be seen in this compilation. The most important and important for me is my wife Hilary, whose image is on this CD cover. “

Giltrap adds: “Eight of the tunes on this album were commissioned by men as a token of love for their wives.

“Simply Margaret was commissioned by Hilary’s cousin. The remaining five were pieces I felt to write for personal reasons. Unfortunately, two of the women for whom I wrote melodies are no longer with us. “

Vrouw is now available for reservation. Below you will find details, together with the track list and the album cover.

Gordon Giltrap: Woman

Gordon Giltrap: Woman

1. One for Billie

2. The Anna Fantasia

3. Em’s Tune

4. Easy Margaret

5. Kaz

6. Sadie in May

7. Fiona’s smile

8. Paula’s passion

9. Prayer for Phillippa

10. Rachel’s reflection

11. Loren

12. The stars look down on Linda

13. Maddie Goes West

14. Ania’s Dream