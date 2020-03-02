gordon-hayward-wore-anta-specific-sneakers-focused-to-coronavirus-victims

As the coronavirus carries on to unfold throughout the world, NBA players are boosting consciousness about the an infection by their sneaker options.

Very last Wednesday, when the Celtics played in opposition to the Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward wore a special pair of Anta GH1 sneakers focused to people who have been influenced by the virus.

Tonight Gordon Hayward sneakers clearly show really like and aid to the victims of the Coronavirus in Asia tonight. In accordance to the model, the ancient characters of the Chinese fantasy of the God of Fire and the God of Thunder stand for the loss of life of the virus and demons. pic.twitter.com/RbWzFttIAX – Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 27, 2020

Anta, a Chinese brand name company that sponsors Hayward, pledged $ 10 million in help and $ 20 million in solutions to Wuhan, China, the location most affected by the coronavirus.

The sneakers attribute orange and blue is effective of art on each shoe, which represent the ancient Chinese legendary figures "God of Fireplace,quot and "God of Thunder." It is considered that these figures defeat viruses and demons.

Following to the sneaker, in Chinese letters, is the phrase "Wuhan, continue to be sturdy."

"Fireplace and thunder are the components of Wuxing's Chinese philosophy, which covers the 5 styles of energy and also symbolizes the 5 major organs of the entire body," mentioned a spokesman for Anta.

ESPN sneaker author Nick DePaula mentioned that in addition to Hayward, former Celtics guard and latest Los Angeles Laker, Rajon Rondo, also utilised the Anta exclusive sneakers this 7 days.

Hayward, who signed a 4-12 months deal with Anta in the tumble of 2018, used time previous summer season in China presenting the GH1.