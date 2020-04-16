Gordon Ramsay assesses Gino D’Acampo when he reaches a high level on the road

The boys had a nice day (photo: ITV)

It seems like Gino D’Acampo liked to shoot the latest episode of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip a little too much while the Italian chef was high before he started goat yoga.

You know, just your standard day.

The trio visited beautiful San Francisco while traveling, heading for “hippie afternoon tea”, which served tea and marijuana cakes.

Although not everyone decided to do it, Gino and buddy Fred Sirieix definitely did so, giggling and even crawling under the counter.

Of course, Gordon Ramsay was judged from the side after he asked for a good PG Tips cup.

“I love perfection while you take care of the leaves,” said Gordon Gino, which is basically a step away from calling him an idiotic sandwich.

However, Gino didn’t seem to care about the world because he said, “For a penny, for a pound.”

Their day became even more strange when the guys tried goat yoga.

All in one day, right?

The viewers were excited about Gino’s antics, with one magazine: “(Gino) is tall because the kite is the funniest thing on TV right now when we need laughter thanks to gino (sic).”

“Cry laughing at @GordonRamsay, laughing at Gino more and more. Everyone should think that this is the perfect blocking tonic! Yoga goat, “another added.

Wow, watching Gino Dâ Acampo high on TV made my ahahahahha night amazing

– India (@india_roscoe) April 16, 2020

“Gino as tall as a kite is HILARIOUS !!!”, another added.

Earlier talking about the whole experience, Gino explained: “I mean a lot of crazy things, but that day, first of all, we went to a place where you can legally eat marijuana to taste it with food.” began.

“After about an hour we did goat yoga. You are on all fours, and the goat goes on his back to massage her. But I was in a state of mind then, well, I can’t explain. “

More: Gordon Ramsay



Fred was crying with laughter. Gordon, of course, took all this very seriously. I just lost my head. The best thing I’ve ever done on TV, he added to the Daily Star.

We do not doubt it.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip runs on Thursday at 21:00 on ITV.

